Weather Now: Dry Tonight; Dry During the Day Sunday

It was pretty chilly again this morning with most areas in the 40s. Did you break down and turn the heat on? The afternoon was mild and the relatively mild weather will continue into through the evening. Tonight won’t be nearly as chilly.

Sunday will feature sunshine giving way to clouds through the day. Temperatures will start out in the 50s.

Expect sunshine into the mid-afternoon with highs in the 50s.

We’ll stay dry, despite the increasing clouds, through the daylight hours.

Showers will be lurking to our west Sunday evening and they will eventually work in.

Headed to the Patriots game? Lucky you! Expect dry conditions while tailgating and for kickoff at 8:20PM. Showers could arrive by 4th quarter (10-11PM).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

