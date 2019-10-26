WEATHER ALERT: Dry Tonight; Becoming Stormy on Sunday

Headed out tonight? The weather looks quiet…cool and dry with increasing clouds. Tomorrow’s weather will be going downhill with rain and wind on the way.

Tonight, temperatures will be falling through the 50s this evening, then settling into the mid 40s overnight.

Ahead of the approaching storm, we have a coastal flood advisory for the coastal communities in green in the map below. During a few hours on either side of high tide (7pm Sunday), there could be some minor coastal flooding and splashover.

In addition, during the afternoon and evening Sunday, southeast winds could gust to 50mph on Block Island and the Cape/Islands. However, a few gusts to 50mph are possible along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

A storm system, the remains of Tropical Olga, will be headed northward toward the Great Lakes through Sunday. A second area of low pressure will develop near New York City Sunday and move over Southern New England Sunday night…that second low will enhance the rainfall and wind here in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts.

Clouds will thicken Saturday evening, but the rain showers should remain to our south.

By dawn, some drizzle and rain showers should already be here…..once it starts, there won’t be too much let-up through the day.

Highs Sunday with frequent rain and gusty winds will be in the 50s.

Rain will begin to get heavier to our west Sunday afternoon as that second area of low pressure develops. Notice the heavy rain just west of our area mid-afternoon. The winds will start picking up around this time, too.

Headed to the Patriots game? Dress for rain!!! Expect downpours through the game and there could be some flashes of lightning, too. The first half of the game, especially, will feature heavy rain and gusty, swirling winds.

Rain will come down heavily, at times, across the entire area into Sunday evening. Localized street and poor drainage flooding is possible. It would be a good idea to clear any clogged drains of leaves.

By 8PM Sunday, most of the heavy rain should be to our east, but light to moderate rain will likely continue through the evening. That rain should be mostly gone by dawn Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo