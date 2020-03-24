Weather Now: Dry Today; Showers Possible Wednesday

After a good, soaking rain last night, today will be a day to dry out with a blend of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Between 1 and 2″ of rain fell Monday evening after a coating to 1″ of snow fell across Southern New England. We certainly needed the rain! That rain brought the monthly rainfall to 3.60″, which is the average to date.

Tonight will be dry despite increasing clouds. Overnight lows will be around 32.

On Wednesday, we’re going to be watching a storm system over North Carolina closely. Rain is likely across most of the Mid-Atlantic. That low will be moving eastward. Earlier in the week, we were thinking that low would come closer, giving us a rainy and windy Wednesday.

Right now, it looks like the bulk of the rain will remain offshore, but we’ll see some showers…mainly in the afternoon and evening.

The best chance for rain will be toward the south coast as long as the low remains farther offshore.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, however, but expect lots of clouds and chilly temperatures.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo