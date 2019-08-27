Weather Now: Dry Today; Showers Arrive Late Wednesday

Our weather will stay pretty quiet through the afternoon and evening, but changes are expected for Wednesday.

This afternoon, some clouds will be arriving, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s this evening with a blend of clouds and stars. Sunset time is 7:27PM.

Wednesday will start out dry with a blend of clouds and sun. The humidity will begin to creep back up on Wednesday, too.

Through the day, clouds will thicken and some showers will begin to arrive in the afternoon…widely scattered at first.

It’ll be warmer Wednesday afternoon with highs close to 80 (with that increased humidity).

Look at the widespread showers that develop Wednesday evening. Some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible.

Some of that moisture will be from Tropical Depression #6 (which could become Tropical Storm Erin). The moisture will interact with a cold front working into the northeast Wednesday.

We won’t be getting a direct hit from #6/Erin, but more indirect effects with the rain and ocean impacts. That aforementioned cold front will help to guide the tropical system away from New England and toward New Foundland.

Waves will be building the next 2 days and rip current risks will be rising. Listen to lifeguards at area beaches, and never swim alone.

It’s not just #6/Erin we’re tracking. Dorian, a fairly compact tropical system in the Caribbean, will be moving west-northwest through the week.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected from Puerto Rico through the Bahamas into the weekend. We’ll continue to monitor Dorian closely, but all indications right now point toward a Florida landfall as a strong tropical storm.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo