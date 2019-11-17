Weather Now: Dry Through Sunday; Rain/Wind Storm Arrives Sunday Night

The rest of the weekend (at least through the daylight hours) will be dry here in Southern New England, but we have a rain and wind storm on the way for Sunday night and Monday.

Saturday night will be dry with some extra clouds arriving…it’ll be cold with lows in the mid 20s.

A developing storm system off the Southeast U.S. coast will be moving northward through Sunday and Monday.

We’ll have lots of clouds arriving through Sunday, but we’ll stay dry.

With a northeast wind and lots of clouds around, it’ll be tough to warm up, so we’ll have highs only in the low 40s Sunday afternoon. With the wind chill it’ll feel like its in the 30s.

Sunday night, after 8pm, showers arrive and winds increase.

That rain will continue off and on through Monday, occasionally heavy. Rainfall amounts could be up to 1″.

The rain will impact both the morning and evening commutes on Monday, but the showers do wind down Monday evening.

As far as the winds, they’ll be cranking up Sunday night and continue fairly strong through Monday. Northeast winds could gust between 30 and 45mph.

Persistent east and northeast winds will create large waves up and down the east coast Sunday and Monday. Expect waves of 5-10 feet along ocean-facing coastlines on Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo