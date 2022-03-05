For an early March day, today was A-OK. We topped out in the low to mid 40s with sunshine.

Tonight, expect clouds to thicken with a few rain showers after midnight into early Sunday. Temperatures will begin to rise late in the night, too.

We’re tracking a weather system in the upper plains/Great Lakes region of the United States. That system blows through New England on Sunday.

A few showers are possible Sunday morning, well in advance of the main line of showers.

Expect widespread showers by late morning into the early afternoon.

Showers should taper off Sunday afternoon, with some peeks of sunshine possible by evening.

It’ll feel like spring, too! Highs will be between 55 and 60 Sunday afternoon.

Skies clear Sunday evening, but another line of showers is possible later in the night.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo