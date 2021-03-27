Weather Now: Dry This Evening; Rain Arrives Sunday

Another beautiful day today! Unfortunately, this will be a 50-50 weekend, and we just had the better half. We’ve got some rain on the way for Sunday.

Tonight, expect dry and coolish conditions with temperatures falling back through the 50s and 40s.

Skies will be partly cloudy, but rain-free.

Clouds thicken late in the night and by Sunday at 8am, we should have mainly cloudy skies…but still dry.

Rain showers arrive late morning and continue into through the afternoon. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question. Some batches of heavy rain are possible Sunday afternoon.

Some isolated strong wind gusts are possible Sunday afternoon, mainly along the south coast…stronger winds arrive at night.

Temperatures Sunday will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Showers continue into the evening, then we dry out after midnight. The winds will pick up, however. Expect strong wind gusts from the northwest of 45-50mph Sunday night into Monday morning — some isolated power outages are possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo