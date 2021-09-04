Weather Now: Dry This Evening; Few Showers Possible Sunday

What a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Lots of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Highs today were just about average for the date.

Tonight, the comfortable conditions will continue with temperatures dropping through the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows, with increasing clouds late, will be in the low 60s.

Sunday starts off with some high and mid-level clouds in our skies. Photographers, it could be a beautiful sunrise Sunday morning!

Clouds will continue to thicken through the afternoon, and outside of a stray shower or two, we should be mainly dry Sunday afternoon. Headed to the beach Sunday? Expect sunshine to give way to clouds…it should be mainly dry, however.

Highs will be a little cooler…in the mid 70s.

After 5pm Sunday, our shower chances will increase.

Showers continue past midnight and there’s also the slight chance we could get woken up by a thunderstorm before dawn.

Most of the showers are gone by 8am and skies should be clearing out. Labor Day will shape up to be a pretty nice day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo