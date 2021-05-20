Weather Now: Dry Stretch Continues, Highs in the 70s Today and Friday

TODAY: Sun and high clouds…. warm and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s inland…..60s along the shore. Southeast winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy…. 60s early this evening…Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s overnight and towards dawn.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild and dry. Highs mid 70s inland, upper 60s at the coast. .

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry… lows in the mid 50s by

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening… Not a “wash out”. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and partly cloudy…. low 60s by dawn.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot…. Highs mid 80s inland, mid 70s at the coast. A chance of a evening (after 6pm) shower or strong thunderstorm.