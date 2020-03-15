Weather Now: Dry Skies through Monday; Rain Arrives for Tuesday

Highs Sunday afternoon, with lots of sunshine, were in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Beautiful March day! Expect a colder night with temps falling through 40s and 30s this evening with overnight lows in the 20s.

Clear skies are expect through the night and into Monday morning…..

…expect sunshine through the day, mixing with a few clouds from time-to-time.

Monday will start out on the cold’ish side..in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s, so a bit below normal for a change.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo