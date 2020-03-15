Breaking News
No new coronavirus cases in RI overnight; 2,300 in self-quarantine
Live Now
President Trump, Vice President Pence and coronavirus task force give an update on federal response
Closings & Delays
There are currently 70 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Now: Dry Skies through Monday; Rain Arrives for Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs Sunday afternoon, with lots of sunshine, were in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Beautiful March day! Expect a colder night with temps falling through 40s and 30s this evening with overnight lows in the 20s.

Clear skies are expect through the night and into Monday morning…..

…expect sunshine through the day, mixing with a few clouds from time-to-time.

Monday will start out on the cold’ish side..in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s, so a bit below normal for a change.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com