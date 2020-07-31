Weather Now: Dry Saturday Ahead; Watching the Tropics

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat wave has ended! Highs today topped out at a much more seasonable level of 83.

Temperatures tonight will fall back through the 80s and 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hour-by-Hour // Interactive temps and conditions over the next 36 hours »

There could be a brief shower/sprinkle in the evening, but most spots stay dry.

Saturday looks like a nice summer day with warm temps and a bit of humidity, but nothing crazy. Expect lots of sunshine with some clouds around in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

TROPICS

We continue to watch Hurricane Isaias in the Bahamas. This storm is expected to undergo fluctuations in intensity in the next 2 days as it turns northwest then north up the Florida coastline.

It is possible that the storm moves up the eastern seaboard (or right along the coast) and moves into New England. It’s too early to talk about specifics as far as rain, wind and storm surge, but all three factors are on the table.

We’ll continue to watch Isaias closely. By the way, the storm is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com