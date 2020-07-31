Weather Now: Dry Saturday Ahead; Watching the Tropics

The heat wave has ended! Highs today topped out at a much more seasonable level of 83.

Temperatures tonight will fall back through the 80s and 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hour-by-Hour // Interactive temps and conditions over the next 36 hours »

There could be a brief shower/sprinkle in the evening, but most spots stay dry.

Saturday looks like a nice summer day with warm temps and a bit of humidity, but nothing crazy. Expect lots of sunshine with some clouds around in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

TROPICS

We continue to watch Hurricane Isaias in the Bahamas. This storm is expected to undergo fluctuations in intensity in the next 2 days as it turns northwest then north up the Florida coastline.

It is possible that the storm moves up the eastern seaboard (or right along the coast) and moves into New England. It’s too early to talk about specifics as far as rain, wind and storm surge, but all three factors are on the table.

We’ll continue to watch Isaias closely. By the way, the storm is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo