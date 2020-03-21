Weather Now: Dry Rest of Weekend. Maybe a little snow Monday

Closings & Delays
This evening will be quiet and dry with mainly clear skies. It’ll be pretty cold late in the night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be a little cooler than today, but at least we’ll keep the sunshine. Northeast winds will be a little busy…10-15mph at times.

While Saturday’s highs were in the upper 40s to around 50, Sunday’s highs will be in the low 40s…still a nice day.

Skies cloud up Sunday night and we’ll start our Monday with some dim sunshine.

Precipitation (rain and snow) arrives Monday afternoon. We’re thinking snow or a mix of rain and snow north and west of I-95 in Rhode Island. Expect mainly rain elsewhere.

Accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces and car tops, but most roads should remain snow-free.

Accumulations of a coating to 2″ possible north and west of I-95, with the largest accumulations in northwest Rhode Island. 1-2″ possible in spots in Woonsocket, Burrilville, North Smithfield, Foster, Glocester and Scituate.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

