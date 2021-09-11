Weather Now: Dry, Pleasant Tonight; Mainly Dry Sunday

Just perfect September weather today here in Southern New England, and that’ll continue for the rest of the weekend.

Highs Saturday afternoon were in the 70s everywhere with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/RDvLwus3Xx — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 11, 2021

Temperatures this evening will fall back through the 70s and 60s under mainly clear skies.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine, but it will become more humid with a developing southwesterly wind.

Expect dry skies through the morning and afternoon with a blend of clouds and sun. Showers and thunderstorms should stay away for the daylight hours.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s with the muggier conditions….a more summery feel. It’ll be a good beach day, too! Highs around 80 on the sand with water temps around 70.

Through the evening and overnight, we’ll have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms…especially inland.

The Storm Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service has a marginal risk for severe storms to our west Sunday and Sunday night. While we could see some thunderstorms Sunday night, they likely won’t become severe. We’ll be tracking them closely. And you can too! By downloading our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo