Weather Now: Dry, Pleasant First Day of School

Back to School on Monday! And the weather looks good for the bus stops in the morning and during the afternoon.

>> Back to School Info: What you need to know

Expect dry skies through the evening with temperatures falling into the mid 60s then holding steady. Clouds will thicken later in the night as a cold front approaches.

HOUR BY HOUR FORECAST // Daily Temps and Sky Conditions »

That front may bring a few showers just before dawn (4-6AM), but most areas should stay dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach and marine weather conditions »

There will be some extra clouds around in the morning, but expect to see more and more in the way of sun through the morning.

Skies will continue to clear through the day…we’ll have mainly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening.

So, what should the kids wear on the first day of school? Shorts and t’shirts should be okay….it’ll be mild in the morning and warm in the afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the mid 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo