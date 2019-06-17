Weather Now: Drier, Warmer Today

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

A drier and warmer day is ahead, with a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy early morning fog will lift and thin and the weather looks to cooperate with summer camps or end of the school year activities.

Today looks like one of the nicer days of the work week. We have a bit of an unsettled stretch ahead, with a front stalled to our south. Several waves of low pressure will move along that front, bringing rounds of showers. It won’t be raining all the time, but from tonight into Friday we’ll see several chances for rain.

