Weather Now: Dry, Milder Start to the Week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had a pretty quiet last couple of days, and we’re going to keep the fairly quiet weather for the beginning of the week.

Temperatures this evening will fall into the upper 20s, then hold steady for most of the night in the 20s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Clouds will be thickening as we go through the night as a southerly wind develops and brings in some low clouds.

Monday will start out with more clouds than sunshine, but we should be dry despite a combination of low and mid-level clouds in place.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

A cold front passes through the region mid to late afternoon. Showers to our west will likely dry up by the time they get into Southern New England. Expect mainly cloudy skies during the afternoon with milder temperatures!

Highs Monday will be up around 50!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams