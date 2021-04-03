Weather Now: Dry/Cool Tonight; Nice Easter Sunday

So far so good this weekend! Yes, it was a little chilly today, but at least we had lots of sunshine. For Sunday, Easter Sunday, it looks egg-cellent (sorry).

Tonight, expect temperatures to fall back through the 40s under clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunrise is at 6:21AM on Sunday and temperatures will be in the low 30s. There will be lots of sunshine, one again.

Expect a quiet and milder day Sunday with temperatures rising well into the 50s. There will be a few clouds around from time-to-time, but we’ll be staying dry.

Winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon from the northwest….10-15mph. Highs will be close to 60…even toward the coast; although Aquidneck Island could be a little cooler with a wind off the water.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo