Weather Now: Dry, Cold Tonight; Showers Arrive on Sunday

Expect quiet weather tonight with dry skies and temperatures dipping into the upper teens to low 20s, then temperatures begin to rise late in the night ahead of our next weather-maker.

Clouds move early Sunday morning, too, but we should stay dry through 8AM.

Some spotty light precipitation (rain showers and sleet) possible 9AM and later.

As the atmosphere continues to warm (into the 30s in the morning), expect light rain showers through the day.

Showers continue through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s.

Monday will be blustery, as colder air works in. You’ll really notice the cold air Tuesday morning with lows around 10 and wind chills go below zero. Don’t expect a warm up on Tuesday as wind chills hover around zero even in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo