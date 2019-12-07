Weather Now: Dry and Seasonably Cold for the Rest of the Weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

So far so good this weekend. Although it was pretty cold outside today, it wasn’t nothing terribly unseasonable.

Tonight, it will get pretty cold with lows down into the teens late in the night under mainly clear skies.

High pressure to our southwest is controlling our weather, continuing a dry, and cold northwest flow of air into Southern New England.

Clear skies will continue through the night…..

…and through Sunday morning.

Some extra cloudiness may arrive Sunday afternoon, but it will be mainly mid and high level clouds. We’ll be staying dry.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

