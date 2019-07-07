Weather Now: Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

What a difference a day can make! Much drier air settled over New England on Sunday In fact, the dew point (a direct measurement of the amount of moisture in the air) dropped about 20° since Saturday afternoon.

The overnight will be dry with patchy clouds around and temperatures dropping all the way down to around 60 by dawn.

Some clouds may be around Monday morning as a wave of low pressure passes to our south, but it looks like we’ll stay dry.

Temperatures Monday morning will start in the low 60s and climb through the 70s. Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo