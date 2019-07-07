Weather Now: Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a difference a day can make! Much drier air settled over New England on Sunday In fact, the dew point (a direct measurement of the amount of moisture in the air) dropped about 20° since Saturday afternoon.

The overnight will be dry with patchy clouds around and temperatures dropping all the way down to around 60 by dawn.

Some clouds may be around Monday morning as a wave of low pressure passes to our south, but it looks like we’ll stay dry.

Temperatures Monday morning will start in the low 60s and climb through the 70s. Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams