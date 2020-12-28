Weather Now: Dry and Cool Tonight; Cooler Next Two Days

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a pretty mild day today (we topped out at 52 in Providence), we’ve got some cooler weather ahead.

Tonight, we’ll have a blend of clouds and stars with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Expect a sunny and seasonably cold start to our Tuesday….

It will be pretty breezy with sunny and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40, but wind chills will dip into the low 30s at times.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams