Weather Now: Dry and Cool Tonight; Cooler Next Two Days

After a pretty mild day today (we topped out at 52 in Providence), we’ve got some cooler weather ahead.

Tonight, we’ll have a blend of clouds and stars with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Expect a sunny and seasonably cold start to our Tuesday….

It will be pretty breezy with sunny and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40, but wind chills will dip into the low 30s at times.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo