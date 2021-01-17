Weather Now: Dry and Cool Tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had some pretty gusty winds, but it was a nice day today. Highs were in the 40s (a bit above average for the date). Winds gusted to 40mph across the area, at times.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Tonight, we’ll have a blend of clouds and stars with temperatures falling back through the 40s and 30s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day starts out with lots of sunshine and chilly temps in the low 30s.

Expect the sunshine to stick around through the afternoon along with our continued above-average temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s with west-southwest winds 10-15mph with some gusts to 25mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams