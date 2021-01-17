Weather Now: Dry and Cool Tonight

We had some pretty gusty winds, but it was a nice day today. Highs were in the 40s (a bit above average for the date). Winds gusted to 40mph across the area, at times.

Tonight, we’ll have a blend of clouds and stars with temperatures falling back through the 40s and 30s.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day starts out with lots of sunshine and chilly temps in the low 30s.

Expect the sunshine to stick around through the afternoon along with our continued above-average temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s with west-southwest winds 10-15mph with some gusts to 25mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo