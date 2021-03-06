Weather Now: Dry and Cold Tonight; Quiet Weather Continues

The beat goes on! Our relatively quiet weather will march on through the rest of the weekend. In fact, there really isn’t a good chance of rain or snow until late next week!

Tonight, despite the quiet weather it will be cold with temperatures falling through the 30s this evening and hitting the low 20s late in the night…all under clear skies.

So, there won’t be too many problems weather-wise if you’re heading out to dinner (or to just pick something up).

Sunday will start out cold and dry with lots of sunshine…temperatures at dawn will be in the 20s.

We’ll keep the sunshine through the day with a fairly light northwest and northerly wind.

Afternoon highs will remain below average for the date. — we’ll have temps in the 30s Sunday afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 45.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

