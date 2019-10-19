Weather Now: Dry and Chilly Tonight; Watching Remains of Nestor for Sunday Night

Showers Possible Late Sunday Night

Our weather will stay quiet through the night, but we’ve got some small changes on the way for late Sunday night…in the form of what was once a tropical storm.

Temperatures this evening will be falling quickly through the 50s and 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Post-tropical Cyclone Nestor is moving through the southeastern United States.

The low center will be moving northeastward through Georgia and the Carolinas into Sunday morning.

Some heavy rain will be impacting the southeast U.S. this evening with gusty winds at times.

Sunday morning will be quiet in Southern New England, but the Carolinas will be rainy as “Nestor” moves through the two states, but then heads out to sea the rest of the day.

Clouds will thicken in Southern New England Sunday, but the daylight hours will stay dry.

Showers are possible after 7-8PM, but that will really depend upon the exact track of Nestor. It’s possible the system could track to far south to be an impact locally. Still, we’re expecting mainly cloudy skies Sunday with highs around 60.

Any showers Sunday night should be light, with the heaviest of the rainfall offshore.

By Monday morning, the sun should be returning along with drier weather.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo