Weather Now: Dry and Chilly Today; Few Showers Sunday

1. There may be no story in Rhode Island right now with a bigger gap between the potential consequences and the amount of public attention it's getting than the Lifespan-Care New England hospital merger. To some extent that's understandable, with the pandemic and its aftereffects still dominating daily life. But this week's announcement that state regulators will decide whether to approve the merger by March 16 should focus minds. Will Rhode Island and its residents be better off with roughly 80% of hospital services controlled by a single powerful entity? The hospitals and Brown University say yes, arguing a single integrated academic medical center will improve health outcomes, spur economic development, and help Rhode Island compete with Boston. Others disagree, warning an institution so large would be effectively uncontrollable, or citing studies that question the payoffs from big medical mergers elsewhere. The Rhode Island Foundation convened a 25-member committee that has now offered some ideas for managing those risks in a new report which will likely help shape the debate over the coming months. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Governor McKee was circumspect. "We're going to let the process go forward and we'll follow that very closely, and as that unfolds we'll take the appropriate position that is in the best interest of the people of the state of Rhode Island," he said. One of the candidates hoping to replace McKee as governor, Seth Magaziner, gave a blunter assessment during this week's taping of Newsmakers: "This is maybe the biggest question that the next governor is going to face." Magaziner indicated he sees the potential benefits of the merger, but only thinks it's a good idea if the state establishes clear "guardrails" to control the new organization. "If we are going to move forward with this and create a virtual monopoly, then we have to regulate it like a monopoly," he said.

2. One thing that's changed since early in the pandemic: Lifespan and Care New England are in much better financial shape. Neither hospital group has reported its full-year earnings for fiscal 2022 yet -- they follow the federal fiscal year, closing out on Sept. 30, and it takes a few months after that for the numbers to arrive. But through the first nine months of the fiscal year, Lifespan's operating income stood at $71 million and Care New England's stood at $41 million. The improved cash flow is due in part to the significant taxpayer support that has been directed the hospitals' way amid the public health crisis: Lifespan booked $93 million in relief money during the first nine months of the fiscal year, and Care New England booked $77 million. As for Brown University, its endowment just hit a record $6.9 billion.