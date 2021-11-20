Weather Now: Dry and Chilly Today; Few Showers Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’ll be dry and chilly today with less of a breeze and more in the way of clouds. Highs in the mid 40s….average high for the date is 52, so today’s highs will be a little bit below average.

Expect sunshine to give way to clouds through the afternoon and evening, but we’ll be staying dry through the daylight hours.

Clouds continue to thicken tonight with the chance for a few showers late in the night.

Throughout the day on Sunday, we may find some spotty showers moving through the region. Some of our high resolution computer models are picking up on the possibility of a few showers in the morning.

While we’re certainly not anticipating a washout Sunday, some occasional showers will be around through the day.

Temperatures will be a little milder, more seasonable Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com