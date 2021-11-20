Weather Now: Dry and Chilly Today; Few Showers Sunday

It’ll be dry and chilly today with less of a breeze and more in the way of clouds. Highs in the mid 40s….average high for the date is 52, so today’s highs will be a little bit below average.
Expect sunshine to give way to clouds through the afternoon and evening, but we’ll be staying dry through the daylight hours.
Clouds continue to thicken tonight with the chance for a few showers late in the night.
Throughout the day on Sunday, we may find some spotty showers moving through the region. Some of our high resolution computer models are picking up on the possibility of a few showers in the morning.
While we’re certainly not anticipating a washout Sunday, some occasional showers will be around through the day.
Temperatures will be a little milder, more seasonable Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo