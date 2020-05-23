Weather Now: Drier Weather Rest of Weekend

It was a soggy Saturday, but we’re looking ahead to a sunny Sunday.

Tonight, expect rain showers into the evening, then skies will partially clear. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be much brighter, but a little cool for the time of year. Northeast winds 10-15mph will keep the temps below average. Highs Sunday will be around 60, bit cooler over Southeast Massachusetts.

For Memorial Day, we’re expecting more in the way of clouds, but it looks dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

