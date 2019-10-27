Weather Now: Drier Weather Expected Monday

Weather

The rain moves away tonight and drier conditions are anticipated through Monday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 50s.

Some significant rainfall Sunday, including some amounts around 3″ in Southeaster Massachusetts, including in Fairhaven. There was some significant street flooding reported in New Bedford as a result of all this rain.

The rain will continue to move away, but lots of clouds will remain. Expect mainly cloudy skies to start your Monday, but it will be dry.

More clouds than sun are anticipated for Monday with a few sprinkles, but most of the day will be dry.

Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

