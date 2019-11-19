Weather Now: Drier this Afternoon; More Drizzle Tonight/Wednesday

Live Now
If you like clouds, have we got a forecast for you! Although we’ll see some breaks this afternoon, clouds will rule our skies today, tonight and Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to be cooler-than-average today with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. The average for high for the date is 52°.

The evening commute will be mostly dry with lots of clouds. Sunset time is 4:22pm.

Tonight, expect more clouds with some patchy drizzle developing. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday won’t be a washout, but we are expecting to see some clouds and raindrops. The morning commute may feature some patchy drizzle.

Showers and maybe a few snow flakes are possible really at any time through Wednesday with continued chilly temperatures.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 40s.

Oh…if you like sunshine, Thursday looks much brighter!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

