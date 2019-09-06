Weather Alert: Dorian Bringing Big Waves, Gusty Winds and Rain.

Hurricane Dorian is the main story in the weather world for tonight. The storm was east of Norfolk at 4pm, and it will be racing northeast through the night.

Dorian is expected to still be a Category 1 Hurricane as it passes approximately 120 miles southeast of Nantucket Saturday morning.

That’s certainly far enough away to avoid major damage here in Southern New England, but close enough to give us some rain and wind.

RAIN

Most of the rain will be out across Cape Cod and the Islands where 2-4″ of rain is expected. Locally, maybe up to an inch in spots…mainly New Bedford-Taunton area.

WINDS

The strongest winds in our area will occur after midnight until about 8am. North and northwest gusts to 45mph are not out of the question on Block Island and Newport, but they will more likely be found in New Bedford. Cape Cod and Nantucket could see gusts to 60mph.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING has been issued for the Cape and Islands as tropical storm conditions are expected.

WAVES

Without a doubt, the biggest impact from Dorian will be on the ocean. Large waves of 7-10 feet will likely be crashing on our shore. Remember STAY OFF THE ROCKS AND JETTIES. A large wave can sweep you into the ocean. It’s best to stay out of the water this weekend, anyway, as there will be a high risk of rip currents all weekend.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south coastal Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA.

To recap, large ocean waves, a period of gusty winds and some heavy rainfall are expected from Dorian.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo