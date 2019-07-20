Weather Now: Dangerous Heat Again on Sunday; Cooling Off Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert Again for Sunday

It’s going to be a very warm and muggy night with low temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

With a warm start to the day on Sunday, it’ll start with lots of sunshine.

Another Air Quality Alert for Sunday. Expect unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone to develop by late morning Sunday. That Air Quality Alert will continue into Sunday evening. People with respiratory diseases such as asthma should, especially, take it easy.

In addition to the Air Quality Alert for Sunday, we’ll be under an Excessive Heat Warning. Feel like temperatures Sunday afternoon could be between 100 and 110° again.

Saturday the feels like temps were around 108 in Providence. That’s possible again on Sunday. Another reminder, to drink lots of water (even if you’re not thirsty). Check on the elderly and don’t forget about your pets!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams