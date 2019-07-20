Weather Now: Dangerous Heat Again on Sunday; Cooling Off Monday

Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert Again for Sunday

It’s going to be a very warm and muggy night with low temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

With a warm start to the day on Sunday, it’ll start with lots of sunshine.

Another Air Quality Alert for Sunday. Expect unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone to develop by late morning Sunday. That Air Quality Alert will continue into Sunday evening. People with respiratory diseases such as asthma should, especially, take it easy.

In addition to the Air Quality Alert for Sunday, we’ll be under an Excessive Heat Warning. Feel like temperatures Sunday afternoon could be between 100 and 110° again.

Saturday the feels like temps were around 108 in Providence. That’s possible again on Sunday. Another reminder, to drink lots of water (even if you’re not thirsty). Check on the elderly and don’t forget about your pets!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo