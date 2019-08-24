Weather Now: Cooler with Clouds/Showers for Sunday

What a day today! Sunny skies. Temps in the 70s. Low Humidity. We’re going to keep two of those three qualities from today for Sunday. We’ve got some changes ahead.

This evening looks generally quiet, but it will be cool with temperatures falling through the 60s. Overnight lows will be around 60. Clouds will thicken late in the night.

Here’s why Sunday’s forecast will be different….northeast winds. Any time you have a northeast wind here in Southeast New England, you have to think cooler weather and possible cloudy/showery weather. Those are the changes for Sunday. A persistent northeast wind will bring clouds into our area early Sunday, and some sprinkles/rain showers are possible.

The chance for sprinkles and showers will exist through Sunday morning. It won’t be raining all the time, but some showers are possible.

We’re thinking it will be a little drier Sunday afternoon as drier air noses down from the north.

We’ll get some sunshine Sunday afternoon, but it will be cooler with highs only around 70.

The tropics are waking up! Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the central Atlantic and could form into a hurricane Tue/Wed in the northeast Caribbean.

Something else we’re monitoring in the tropics is a cluster of showers and t’storms off the coast of Florida….that could develop into a tropical storm in the coming days. The entire east coast needs to monitor this disturbance closely. The National Hurricane Center said this area has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. We’ll watch it closely!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo