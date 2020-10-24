Weather Now: Cooler Weather for Sunday; More Rain Ahead

We had another mild day today, but expect some changes for Sunday after a cold front moves offshore this evening.

Highs today were, again, above average here in Southeastern Massachusetts. That’s the 14th day this month with above average highs. If you’re wondering, the month is about 3.2° above normal. Rain-wise, we’re about 3/4″ above average to date, which is great! We’ll likely finish the month off with at least near normal rainfall.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/GkJ8hDUdSE — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) October 24, 2020

This evening, the air will be pretty chilly as temperatures fall back through the 50s.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

The aforementioned cold front will be pushing offshore through the night, and behind the front is some much cooler air.

Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 50s, but with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will thicken late Sunday and Sunday night as more rain approaches. Some showers are possible Sunday night and Monday morning, but we should begin to dry out for awhile Monday afternoon.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo