Weather Now: Cooler Temps with Showers Possible Next 2 Days

After a beauty of a day, this evening will be continued quiet and dry with increasing high clouds. Temperatures will be falling back through the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

As expected, Monday afternoon’s highs were waaaaaaaay above average. Smithfield and Providence both hit 60° while coastal communities reached the 50s. The average for the date is 42. The record for the date in Providence is 72…we didn’t come close to that, but it was still a perfect late February day!

A quick glance at the forecast map below, and you can see we may have some changes ahead. Some of that rain will move into our area over the next 24 hours.

We’re thinking Tuesday morning will be mainly dry despite lots of clouds (there could be a few sprinkles around, but that’s it).

It’ll be a lot cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

The best chance for showers on Tuesday is late in the day and during the evening, but even those showers look pretty scattered.

An even better chance of rain arrives for Wednesday night into Thursday morning before colder weather arrives late in the week.

Still, no really good snow chances are in sight!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo