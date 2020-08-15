Weather Now: Cool Weather Continues Through Sunday with the Chance for Showers

Brrrrrrr. Okay, today wasn’t that cold, but it was certainly unlike any day as of late. We haven’t had highs in the 70s since July 17th…nearly a month ago.

It’ll remain cool, but still a little muggy through the night with lows in the mid 60s. Some spotty drizzle possible at times.

Sunday will start out mainly cloudy…maybe a little sun. There could be a few showers in the area in the morning, especially near the coast line.

Sunday will likely not be a great beach day at all as showers will begin to become more widespread as the day wears on.

By evening, it’s possible a widespread rain is over Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts. While we desperately need the rain, this will likely be a light rain…barely putting a dent in the deficit.

Highs Sunday will continue to be in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo