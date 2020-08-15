Weather Now: Cool Weather Continues Through Sunday with the Chance for Showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brrrrrrr. Okay, today wasn’t that cold, but it was certainly unlike any day as of late. We haven’t had highs in the 70s since July 17th…nearly a month ago.

It’ll remain cool, but still a little muggy through the night with lows in the mid 60s. Some spotty drizzle possible at times.

>>Hour-by-Hour // Interactive temps and conditions over the next 36 hours »

Sunday will start out mainly cloudy…maybe a little sun. There could be a few showers in the area in the morning, especially near the coast line.

Sunday will likely not be a great beach day at all as showers will begin to become more widespread as the day wears on.

>>Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

By evening, it’s possible a widespread rain is over Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts. While we desperately need the rain, this will likely be a light rain…barely putting a dent in the deficit.

Highs Sunday will continue to be in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com