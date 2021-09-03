Weather Now: Cool, Dry Tonight; Beautiful Saturday Ahead

Beautiful day here in Southern New England. With lots of sunshine, temperatures were about 5° below average.

This evening, if you’re headed out for a bite to eat, bring a jacket. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. We’ll stay dry this evening and overnight.

Saturday will start out on the cool side but with lots of sunshine and light winds.

Even in the afternoon, we’ll still have plenty of sunshine with dry skies.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s with low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo