Weather Now: Cool, Dry Tonight; Beautiful Saturday Ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful day here in Southern New England. With lots of sunshine, temperatures were about 5° below average.

This evening, if you’re headed out for a bite to eat, bring a jacket. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. We’ll stay dry this evening and overnight.

Saturday will start out on the cool side but with lots of sunshine and light winds.

Even in the afternoon, we’ll still have plenty of sunshine with dry skies.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s with low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com