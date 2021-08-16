Weather Now: Cool and Dry Tonight; Still Comfortable Tuesday

Today was very nice with comfortable air still in place and we’ll remain comfortable through the evening with blends of clouds and starts. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Lots of weather features on the weather map this evening, including two tropical systems. Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the panhandle of Florida Monday afternoon. We may see some of Fred’s rains Wednesday night and Thursday. Also, Tropical Depression #8 in the Atlantic, near Bermuda, will meander around the island nation for much of the week…not much of an impact at all to the United States (but we’ll watch it).

Closer to home, we’re watching mid and and high level clouds stream overhead. That will continue through the night and into Tuesday morning, but we’ll remain rain-free.

Variable cloudiness is still expected Tuesday with dry conditions.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be similar to Monday’s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

