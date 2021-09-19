Weather Now: Earthquake Early this Morning! Cool and Dry Weather Tonight

What a gorgeous day here in Southern New England! Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We topped out at 75 today, the average is 74 for the date, so we were pretty seasonable for a September 19th. By the way, fall officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21PM.

But, for some, the day began with a little shaking as we had an earthquake about 27 miles southeast of Block Island early this morning. About a dozen people reported feeling the tremor. Did you feel it?

EARTHQUAKE! Did you feel the Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake this morning? It was nearly 27 miles off Block Island early this morning. pic.twitter.com/eQwJMBWOEc — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 19, 2021

No earthquakes are anticipated tonight, but clear and cool conditions are. Expect lows into the low to mid 50s late in the night.

For Monday, we’re anticipating another beautiful day. Sunshine will greet us in the morning along with those chilly temperatures.

We’ll be warming up fairly quickly through the day with lots of sunshine. Thinking of beaching it? Weather looks perfect.

After a cool start, kids likely won’t need a jacket in the afternoon as we’ll have highs in the low to mid 70s. Just about perfection!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo