Weather Now: Cool and Dry Tonight; Few Showers Monday

What a beauty of a day it was today! It actually seemed a little cool with the drier air in place.

Tonight, it’ll stay cool with temps falling through the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Expect clear skies overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday will start out sunny and dry with cool temperatures.

>>PINPOINT WEATHER: Ocean Bay and Beach Forecasts

…but during the afternoon, expect scattered showers to develop. It certainly won’t be a washout on Monday, but there will be showers in the area.

The showers should quiet down early in the evening. Highs Monday will still be a little cool for the time of year….mid 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo