Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined

Weather Now: Cool and Dry Tonight; Few Showers Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What a beauty of a day it was today! It actually seemed a little cool with the drier air in place.

Tonight, it’ll stay cool with temps falling through the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Expect clear skies overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday will start out sunny and dry with cool temperatures.

>>PINPOINT WEATHER: Ocean Bay and Beach Forecasts

…but during the afternoon, expect scattered showers to develop. It certainly won’t be a washout on Monday, but there will be showers in the area.

The showers should quiet down early in the evening. Highs Monday will still be a little cool for the time of year….mid 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com