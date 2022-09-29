TODAY: Cool, dry with a mix of sunshine and high clouds… mid to upper 60s. Wi

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

IAN LATEST:

Local Bay Conditions:

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool and dry…. mid 40s

FRIDAY: A chilly start, with clouds and some filtered sun. Stay dry with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Watching Ian’s remnants…. clouds and rain possible…. chilly with highs 55-60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool. Highs in the upper 5