Today was such a beautiful, comfortable day, why not follow it up with another one?

With sunshine, today’s highs were in the low to mid 70s with comfortable humidity.

Any clouds around this evening with tend to melt away. Lows will be coolish in the mid 50s.

Expect sunny skies Sunday morning….

…and into the afternoon.

Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo