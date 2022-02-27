We’ve certainly had a lot of ups and downs with the temperatures over the past few days — 60s Wednesday, 30s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 40s today. Tomorrow, we’re mixing things up a bit….20s! Yes, colder air is headed in for the last day of February.

A cold front will be pushing through Southern New England this evening. With it, expect clouds and some scattered snow showers or brief snow squalls.

Snow squall Warnings for parts of Northern New England. We're tracking this line of snow showers and squalls. They'll likely fall weaken by the time they get to RI/SE MA, but we'll continue to track them pic.twitter.com/Ckimg1IL0i — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 27, 2022

Not everyone will see snowflakes, but the chance is there. Don’t expect anything more than a dusting in spots.

Clouds around this evening will give way to clearing skies and colder temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the teens across the region.

Monday starts off on a cold and sunny note. …

…and it’s back to school for many! There will be a low chance of snow across the region, but a high chance of cold weather. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 20s, despite sunshine. The average high for the date is 43, so these temps are pretty far below average.

The sunny, dry weather will continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo