Weather Now: Colder Tonight and Monday

We’re looking at a cold night with temperatures tumbling back through the 30s, 20s and into the teens late in the night….all under mostly clear skies.

Some clouds will be passing through during the evening and a flurry is possible, but we’ll stay mainly dry.

MLK, Jr. Day will start dry and sunny, but colllllld.

Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits!

We’ll keep the sunshine through the day (and the cold temperatures).

Highs Monday will only be in the 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo