Weather Now: Colder Tonight and Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re looking at a cold night with temperatures tumbling back through the 30s, 20s and into the teens late in the night….all under mostly clear skies.

Some clouds will be passing through during the evening and a flurry is possible, but we’ll stay mainly dry.

MLK, Jr. Day will start dry and sunny, but colllllld.

Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits!

We’ll keep the sunshine through the day (and the cold temperatures).

Highs Monday will only be in the 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com