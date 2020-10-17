Weather Now: Cold Tonight; Dry Rest of Weekend

After some much-needed rain, we had a pretty nice autumn day here in Southern New England. Tonight, if you’re headed out, expect a pretty chilly evening with a touch of frost in some spots late in the night.

Here’s a look back at the rainfall across Southern New England….pretty significant amounts. Include that with Tuesday’s rain and we’ve had a pretty good week rain-wise!

Some communities even topped out above 2 inches!

FORECAST

We do have a frost advisory for areas north and west of Providence including northern Bristol County, MA. Any plants that don’t like a frost or freeze should be protected.

Clear skies, dry air and lighter winds will lead to temperatures dropping quickly tonight. Temperatures early Sunday will be in the 30s to around 40.

We’ll start the day Sunday with lots of sunshine, but it’ll be cold!

We’ll keep the sun through the day and into the early evening.

We’ll see temperatures rise into the low 60s in the afternoon, which is about average for the date.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo