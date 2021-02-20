Weather Now: Cold and Quiet Tonight; Dry Sunday

After a pretty busy weather week, we deserve a quiet weekend of weather! And that’s what we’ve got. While there a few chances of precipitation during the next 7 days, there doesn’t appear to be any real storms in our future. Let’s talk about the next couple of days….

Tonight, we’re expect a quiet and cold night with clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper teens and low 20s late.

We’ll start our Sunday with lots of sunshine, but take note of the cloudiness and snow in the middle of the country (near Omaha, NE). That’s a developing storm system which will impact our area on Monday.

Sunday in New England, however, will remain quite tranquil with sunshine and chilly temperatures. That weather system out west will continue to march eastward through the day.

Highs Sunday with that sunshine will still be below average, but nothing too cold. Highs 30-35.

By Monday morning, there will be some mid and high level clouds in place with some snow showers, perhaps, on the approach. Eventually, we’ll see some rain showers arrive in our area Monday afternoon and Monday night as temperatures warm into the low 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo