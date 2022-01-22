Weather Now: Cold and Dry Tonight; Few Snow Showers Late Sunday

After a few ocean effect flurries in the area today, we’re looking at a cold and dry weather tonight.

We’re tracking a cold front in the Great Lakes which will move into Southern New England Sunday night. Sunday will start out with some sunshine…

But clouds will be taking over through the day. Expect mainly cloud skies for the afternoon, but we’ll be staying dry.

Winds turn into the southwest and some slightly warmer air will be working into the region. Highs will be in the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday evening, as the front moves into the region, expect a few snow showers. It doesn’t look like we’ll see anything more than a coating here and there from the snow showers.

That front and the associated snow showers will be outta here by Monday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo