Weather Now: Cold Again Tonight; Quiet Through Monday

We’re back on Eastern Standard Time! And that means earlier sunsets. Today’s sunset was at 4:32PM…at least it was a pretty one!

With lots of sun, it wasn’t too bad outside today. Highs were in the 50s across the area.

Tonight, temps will fall back through the 50s and 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, once again.

We continue to monitor a large coastal storm off the U.S. East Coast. We expect it to stay away from Southern New England (outside of batches of high clouds).

So, that sets us up for some quiet weather for Monday, too. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine as the clouds/rain associated with that storm stays away.

Kids at the bus stop in the morning will have extra sunshine in the morning, but also cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer…close to 60!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo