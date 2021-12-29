Weather Now: Cloudy, Dry Evening; Few Showers After Midnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This evening looks fairly quiet with dry skies. Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’re tracking another quick-moving batch of rain which will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast later tonight.

We could get clipped with some of the rain from the disturbance after midnight and early Thursday morning.

Widely scattered showers are possible through the rest of the day on Thursday…not a washout.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com