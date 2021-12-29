Weather Now: Cloudy, Dry Evening; Few Showers After Midnight

This evening looks fairly quiet with dry skies. Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’re tracking another quick-moving batch of rain which will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast later tonight.

We could get clipped with some of the rain from the disturbance after midnight and early Thursday morning.

Widely scattered showers are possible through the rest of the day on Thursday…not a washout.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo