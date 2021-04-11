Weather Now: Clouds, Few Showers Through Monday

What a difference a day can make! Saturday was stellar here in Southeast New England, and today, while not awful, was quite different….20-25° different in northern Rhode Island! Saturday’s highs were in the 70s, while Sunday afternoon’s highs were only in the 40s (after being in the 50s earlier in the day).

Wow! Pretty big temperature change this afternoon compared to yesterday afternoon. Northern Rhode Island is about 25° cooler today. pic.twitter.com/s1IH0LF4sj — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 11, 2021

Tonight, expect more of the same…lots of clouds, cool and damp weather with a few showers, but certainly not raining all the time. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Monday will feature clouds, a touch of fog, a few showers and continued cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Any time you get a northeast wind, especially in the spring time, you’re going to get some chilly temperatures. With lots of clouds around, temperatures won’t warm up much. There will be a few showers around in the afternoon on Monday, too, but don’t expect a washout.

While a few glimmers of the Sun are possible, clouds will rule the skies with highs around 50.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo