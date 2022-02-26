It was nice to have the sunshine back, but it remained pretty cold today! Highs today were in the low 30s, well below average for the date (average is 43 for the date). After 2.5″ of snow fell at the airport yesterday, we topped 40″ on the season for PVD.

This is the first time Providence has gotten more than 40" of snow in a winter season since 2017-2018. https://t.co/ubPe4shjgU — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) February 26, 2022

Some of the ice/snow melted onto area roads today, so we could see some patches of ice tonight. Most roads should be fine, however. Expect mainly clear skies with temperatures falling back through the 20s. Overnight lows should be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight, but we’re tracking some moisture streaming from Texas into the Carolinas. It looks like all of that cloudiness and rain misses us through Sunday.

So, we’ll start the day on Sunday with sunshine.

…and keep the sun into the afternoon, but notice some snow showers to our north and west. We’ll be watching that activity through the day on Sunday. They’re associated with a cold front which will move through our area late Sunday.

Ahead of the front, it’ll milder with afternoon highs, more seasonable, in the low 40s.

Those snow showers should arrive in our area after sunset. They should be widely scattered, but we’ll watch how they evolve through Sunday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo