Weather Now: Chilly Night Ahead; Nice Monday

What a difference a day can make! Saturday was cloudy, rainy and quite muggy. Today, was the complete opposite.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies and some chilly temps. Late night lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday looks like a perfect day! Less wind, lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Some mid and high level clouds will sneak into our skies in the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. Some of the rain you see in the graphic below may arrive on Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s with continued low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo